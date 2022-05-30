The Advocate hosted its Star of Stars awards ceremony last week, the 36th year it has done so, and it was a welcomed event after social distance facilitated the creation of a virtual ceremony last year.
Athletes from five parishes — East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension and St. James — were recognized for accomplishments on and off their respective playing venues. With so many athletes and so many teams under consideration, there were many deserving nominees who didn’t get called to accept an award at the L’Auberge Event Center, but the large field of contenders only added to the prestige for those who did.
The Livingston standouts were two juniors and a pair of seniors. The underclassmen were gymnast Cody Midboe and girls basketball player Caitlin Travis, both of Walker, and the seniors were Live Oak wrestler Rayden Ingram and Denham Springs’ soccer player Axel Agurcia.
Postseason awards are nothing new for Travis, a two-time all-state performer and District 4-5A most valuable player. She her versatility this season shifting into the role of playmaker as her team earned the top seed in the LHSAA playoffs.
Despite her new playmaking role, Travis averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season.
“I was just honored to be here, and to shake hands with (Saints All-Pro) Cam Jordan,” Travis said at the event, which featured Jordan as the keynote speaker. “It was really cool just to see everyone that excelled in their sports, seeing what they can accomplish when they work hard.”
Midboe has missed previous LHSAA meets with injuries, but not this year. He won the Level 10 all-around title posting top marks in five of six events and finishing with an overall score of 73.700.
Considered to be a powerful tumbler, floor exercise and vault are Midboe’s strongest events. Two weeks ago, at USA Gymnastics national meet in Mesa, Arizona, he was fifth on the floor and 10th in the vault in his age bracket.
“I was happy to be honored,” said Midboe, who was impressed by the ceremony. “I had an inkling about (the award) when we went to the (LHSAA) competition. “I didn’t know all this was going to happen.”
Agurcia battled injuries for much of the season, but was still selected as the Baton Rouge area’s all-Metro and Division I, District 3 overall most valuable player for the second consecutive season. Now a four-time all-Metro selection, he led Denham Springs to the LHSAA quarterfinals and finished the season with 27 goals and 12 assists.
“It was fun and really great being able to get the award for Denham Springs,” Agurcia said. “It was fun being around the other athletes.”
All Ingram did was compile a 36-0 record in the 145-pound weight class. He won Louisiana Classic, Greater Baton Rouge and LHSAA Division I titles. He finished his high school career with a record of 124-25 and earned Outstanding Wrestler honors at the 2022 Metro tournament.
“It felt nice to be picked. It was pretty cool,” Ingram said. “I feel like deserved to be there after the season that I had.”
It was a sentiment that applied not only to Ingram, but each of Livingston’s Star of Stars honorees.