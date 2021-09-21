Two budget amendments that clear the way for $520,000 in continued improvements to Sidney Hutchinson Park were approved Sept. 13 by the Walker City Council.
Council members approved one budget adjustment to increase the general fund by $100,000 to purchase and install fencing and additional tables and shades at the all-inclusive playground.
The second budget amendment will increase the general fund contribution for parks and recreation by $420,000 for the purchase of materials and construction to overlay parking lots and for additional shades in the new ball field in the ballpark. Funds will also be used for the multipurpose court at the community center and for other items within the Department of Parks and Recreation.
These expenditures will be paid from a $120,000 increase in a transfer from gas department appropriations in the enterprise fund to the general fund and $300,000 in one-time funding that was awarded the city at the most recent session of the Louisiana Legislature.
Mayor Jimmy Watson said that with these improvements, the national award-winning all-inclusive playground will be completed and the Safe House, also referred to as a community center, will be ready for recreational use. The Safe House is located in Sidney Hutchinson Park.
“With these improvements, we can look forward to the day when we can have an official grand opening of the all-inclusive playground,” the mayor said.
At the same meeting, the city’s administrative team was presented with the highest award that can be granted by the Louisiana Municipal Association. John Gallagher, representing the LMA, said that the City of Walker won recognition for outstanding achievements during the 2020 fiscal year. Gallagher had praise for Walker’s new three-story city hall, which he termed, “state of the art for municipal government.”
Gallagher said the city had also made significant improvements to its water, drainage and sewer systems and to its streets. He also cited improvements to the city’s police department and improved managerial practices. “This award comes to you because of the many good things you did during the past year,” Gallagher said.
Walker won the state award for cities in the population category of 3,000-10,000 citizens.
During the general discussion period of the meeting Mayor Watson, summing up the city’s experiences during Hurricane Ida, said he was proud of the hard work his staff did to prepare for the hurricane. "Our city was largely spared the damages suffered by other communities, but getting ready for this storm taught us some important lessons. All of our personnel went out of their way to get ready for the storm, and it was amazing to see how well all of our department heads and workers went about doing what had to be done. We maintained our water wells, lift stations and were quick to begin picking up debris after the storm. We had more than a dozen employees who worked almost around the clock, and for their exceptional efforts I am most grateful.”
Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge said the city prepared for the storm by securing emergency equipment that might be needed and by obtaining fuel to assure that the city could continue operations in the event of extended power outages. He said that some structural damage was reported in the city and that residents who need permits to begin repairs will not be charged for the permits. He said residents with questions about permits should call Nancy Kimble of the city’s planning staff.
In other action, the council approved a local service agreement with the Livingston Parish Sewer District to collect sewer service charges for the district. The City of Walker supplies water to homes and businesses outside the city limits, but sewer service to those entities is provided by the parish sewer district.
Etheridge explained that the sewer district does not have billing capabilities for the services they provide to customers who are using city water, so the city has agreed to collect those fees along with the water bill from the city. Watson said of the deal, “This is pretty much a good-neighbor endeavor. We are just helping them collect their fees at the same time we bill our water service customers.”
In return for collecting the sewer fees, the district will pay the city the following: $5 per meter per month per residence or business; $3 for each service or connection charge on an existing tap; $8 for each new tap for first time service; and $20 for each sewer impact fee collected.
In other action the council also approved a resolution authorizing the city to enter into an agreement with Quick-PD for ticket processing. Etheridge said the new system will replace and “old, antiquated software system,” that needed to be retired.
The council also unanimously approved the hiring of James Craven and Dyllan Hodges as full-time police officers. Both candidates have had previous law enforcement experience and both have passed all tests required of new police personnel.