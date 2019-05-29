Learn strategies for medication management at a free group meeting sponsored by North Oaks Diabetes Education from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the E. Brent Dufreche Conference Center’s Meeting Room C in North Oaks Diagnostic Center, 15837 Paul Vega M.D. Drive.
North Oaks clinical pharmacy manager Jamie Covington will lead the discussion. She will talk about different approaches for managing medication. She also will explain how medication side effects and drug interactions can affect the body. Time for participants to share their own experiences, tips, ideas and concerns with others is planned too.
North Oaks Diabetes Education offers group meetings on a monthly basis to discuss insights on current health topics to help participants live their healthiest lives. The meetings are free and open to those with diabetes, their family and friends.
The American Diabetes Association recognizes North Oaks Diabetes Education as meeting the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education.
For information about upcoming meetings, call the North Oaks Education Department at (985) 230-5723 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays or visit www.northoaks.org/diabetes.