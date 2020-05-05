HAMMOND — A Southeastern Louisiana University senior majoring in occupational safety, health and environment has been awarded a national scholarship from the Board of Certified Safety Professionals.
Alison Garaudy, of Loranger, received the $5,000 award based upon her cumulative GPA, a submitted essay on why she entered the program and her commitment to obtaining professional certification upon her graduation.
“This scholarship means a lot to me. It has made a substantial difference in helping to fund my education, and I am extremely honored to be a recipient,” Garaudy said. “It has also boosted my confidence and helped assure me that my hard work is paying off. I am happy to know that my voice has been heard and potential was found in it.”
As an anticipated December graduate, Garaudy wants to apply her newly acquired knowledge to making workplaces safer and more productive.
“With climate change being such a prominent issue, protecting the environment is also especially important to me, so I want to make sure any company I work for is environmentally conscious and doing what they can to protect future generations,” she said. “I would love to incorporate more environmental sustainability into my life and work, and I am very interested in working abroad at some point.”
One of Garaudy’s biggest goals is to influence the safety culture around her.
“I hope to educate the people I work with, so they can have a better understanding of why we go out of our way to be safe, especially when it seems like extra hard work for nothing,” she said. “We all have the right to work in a safe environment where we can stay healthy, but it takes individual efforts to make that happen.”