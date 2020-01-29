DENHAM SPRINGS — The peak of the Mardi Gras season for thousands of Livingston Parish and area residents will arrive at 3 p.m., Feb. 15, when the Krewe of Denham Springs parade will roll down the streets of its namesake city in celebration of its 40th year of bringing Carnival to the region.
Raymond Nichols, a Krewe of Denham Springs board member, said that this year’s parade will feature 10 major floats, one for each of the krewes that comprise the city’s overall krewe, and between 40 to 50 other entries including marching bands, car clubs, and entries submitted by local businesses. He promised this year’s parade will be even more entertaining than events offered over the past four decades.
Theme of this year’s parade is, “Rock the 80s: When It All Began,” a tribute to the 40th anniversary year. Grand marshal will be local country music star Chase Tyler who is scheduled to perform at the Louisiana Mardi Gras Ball in Washington, D.C. each year.
Nichols said some of the krewes rent professional floats from a company in Lafayette while other groups have created their own floats over the years.
The parade will muster on Jacket Boulevard near Denham Springs High School and will roll down Range Avenue to Veterans Boulevard where it will terminate. An After Parade Party will be held at the Forest Grove Plantation venue, Nichols said.
Krewe members have been meeting regularly over the past several weeks to plan this year’s festivities. The first major event of the carnival season will be the Mardi Gras Ball on Feb. 1. The formal ball will be held at North Park in Denham Springs. At the ball the king and queen of the Krewe of Denham Springs will be announced. Nichols explained that until the ball, the names of the king and queen are a secret. The royalty will be presented along with court members at the height of the event, which is private and limited to krewe members and their guests.
The 10 krewes that make up the Krewe of Denham Springs are Krewe of Bras Ma Chue, Krewe of Fleur des Lis, Krewe of Hullabaloux, Krewe of Fami, Krewe of Klassy Cajuns, Krewe of Konfusion, Krewe of Mystic Summer, Krewe of Neaux Klu, Krewe of Roux and Krewe of Who. Nichols said the krewe counts 158 members with membership spread among the 10 krewes.
The krewes come together throughout the year for various social and philanthropic events. Some of the highlights are a crawfish boil held in the spring, the summer cook-off when each krewe presents their best dish, which is judged for taste and quality, monthly meetings and other gatherings.
Through a silent auction at the Mardi Gras Ball and other events, the krewe raises money for local charities. For example, last year the group financially supported a local children’s support group, The Foster Village. The group also engages in community enhancing activities such as the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce’s litter pickup efforts.
Nichols said the krewe also solicits business sponsorships to help offset the cost of the parade. “We have been working to get more sponsorships but it has been going pretty slow. We are working on this and we seem to be headed in the right direction. The more financial support we can raise, the better we can serve the community through our parade and other activities,” he said.
Parade costs include financial support for the high school and junior high school bands that participate in the parade. The bands use such participation to raise needed funds for their bands, Nichols said.
Nichols said that for Mardi Gras 2017, the krewe decided to parade despite the devastation that Denham Springs suffered during the widespread flooding of August 2016.
“Mayor Gerard Landry asked us to parade because he saw our parade as something positive to bring to the community that needed a big boost after the flood. We paraded proudly and the people responded. The mayor is a member of our krewe. Providing a Mardi Gras parade that year showed just how dedicated we are to giving the great people of Livingston Parish something they can come out and enjoy,” he said.
Emily Barclay, president of the Krewe of Denham Springs, said of the krewe’s parade, “for us, the parade is all about family. Mardi Gras is a Louisiana tradition, and we take pride in bringing Mardi Gras to Livingston Parish.
"Our parade is family oriented, and we enjoy seeing families lined up to watch us parade," she said. "Our members work hard to make Mardi Gras something special for our citizens and to see the big crowds come out to enjoy this special treat is a rewarding experience. We look forward to once again providing our city and our parish with a great show as we parade for the 40th time.”