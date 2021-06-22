WALKER — At its June 14 meeting, the City Council approved a resolution that endorses a water and sewer line service being offered to homeowners through the National League of Cities Service Line Warranty Program, a plan that provides maintenance of water and sewer line repairs that are not a part of the city’s infrastructure.
In asking for council approval of the resolution, Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge said the service provides for repairs to water and sewer lines that extend from the city’s hookups to the home. In the event that either lines are damaged, repair of the lines become the responsibility of the homeowner and those repairs can be expensive, Etheridge said. At its May meeting, the council heard a presentation on what the plan has to offer from Emilie Zalfini, who represents the company that is offering the warranty program.
Etheridge said the city of Walker will not be selling the warranty plans but is only endorsing the service that will be sold by representatives of the National League of Cities approved company. He said the company offering the service had asked for the city’s endorsement so that homeowners will know that the plan is legitimate. He said that no marketing materials will be sent to local residents without first gaining approval from the council.
The cost for a warranty plan for water line protection is $5.25 a month and for the sewer line protection $7.25 a month. A second warranty plan that will cover all inside plumbing will also be offered for $9.49 a month. Etheridge said local plumbing contractors will be retained by the NLC plan to repair any damages that might occur to the service lines.
Solicitation and enrollment in either of the plans will strictly be between the company advancing the program and the individual resident. The city will not be involved in facilitating the program and the city will not make a profit from the initiative, Etheridge said.
At the same meeting, City Clerk Tammy Payton announced that millage rates for the 2021 fiscal year will remain the same at 2.230 mills. She said that the millage will be “rolled over” for the coming year and that property owners will not see a rise in their taxes unless the assessment of their property is increased.
Mayor Jimmy Watson said the millage rate in Walker is among the lowest of any municipality in the state. Walker realizes about $134,000 from the property tax, a small percentage of the city’s income. The city relies on sales taxes and profits from its Enterprise Fund, water, gas and sewer services, for the bulk of its operating expenses.
In other business, the council accepted the city’s audit for the 2020 fiscal year. Brian Mautner, representing Hannis T. Bourgeois Auditing Firm, informed the council that the city had earned an “unmodified,” or “clean” audit, meaning that no irregularities in the manner in which the city conducted its business was found.
At the same meeting, the council also approved a resolution that authorizes the city to apply for a Safe Routes to Public Places Program grant from the state Department of Transportation and Development. Preston Brown, an engineer with Forte and Tablada Engineering, said that if the $320,000 grant is approved, the city will build sidewalks from Burgess Avenue to Peak Lane, which will provide safer routes to schools in the area. He said there is no guarantee that the grant will be approved but that if approval comes, engineering on the project has already been largely completed.