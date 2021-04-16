PONCHATOULA — Strawberry farmers in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes sold some of their produce at a special event staged by the board of directors of the annual Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival on April 10.
For the second year in a row, the Strawberry Festival, billed as one of the state’s most popular festivals that attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year, had to be canceled because of the continuing threat of the coronavirus. To help the area strawberry farmers connect with potential buyers, and have their prize berries sold at auction, the festival’s directors devised the alternative minifestival.
Despite early morning rains that drenched the traditional festival grounds in the heart of Ponchatoula, a sizable group of visitors chose to come out to shop for strawberries, listen to a local band and visit several booths manned by members of nonprofit civic organizations.
A highlight of the day was the judging of the berries submitted by the farmers and the annual auction where individuals and representatives of businesses in the area bid on the prize flats of berries. The growers thus derive a profit from the dollars they collect through the auction as well as the strawberries they sell to customers at the event.
Michelle, Dennis and Ashleigh Traylor, manning a booth for the Landry-Poche Strawberry Farm in Springfield, said that despite challenges brought on by the deep freeze earlier this year and more recent rains, they still managed to assist in harvesting a good crop of strawberries. Traylor said the farm’s crews will continue to pick strawberries through at least Mother’s Day and he anticipated a continuing supply.
Traylor said his family cultivates 8 acres of strawberries on the 13-acre farm.
Michelle Traylor said their berries are primarily sold through Rouses and Whole Food stores. She added that the farm also sells related strawberry items and hosts birthday parties and field trips for those interested in learning all about the cultivation of strawberries. The farm will also be offering “you come and pick them,” days in the coming weeks.
“My sister, Rhonda Poche, runs the farm, which has been a family tradition since our great-grandfather started growing strawberries in 1926. We are the fourth generation to grow strawberries in the Springfield area,” she said.
Matt and Kayla Carona grow strawberries on their farm in Independence and they had an array of large, shiny berries waiting for potential customers.
Matt Carona said that despite the weather, he was pleased with this year’s crop.
“Looking back, we couldn’t have asked for a better harvest. We have plenty of berries … it’s been a good year,” he said.
The Caronas sell their strawberries to a regional distributor who ships them to markets primarily in the Atlanta and Memphis, Tennessee, areas. Carona said that his grandfather started growing strawberries in the Independence area about 50 years ago and his father continued the tradition in the 1990s. Now, he added, he and his wife are the inheritors of the family tradition producing strawberries.
Among the Ponchatoula-area growers is the Fletcher Farms, a source of local strawberries for many years. Julie Vicknair, who was manning the Fletcher Farms booth, said this year’s harvest was slowed by the freeze, but that after the freeze, the harvest had been very good.
She said Fletcher Farms sells its strawberries through local markets, at roadside stands and at the farm. In addition to the strawberries, the Fletcher Farm also sells strawberry bread, strawberry jams, strawberry shortcake and chocolate-covered strawberries. Seasonal vegetables are also grown on the farm managed by William Fletcher.
A major attraction at the daylong event was a hot chicken wings contest. A dozen area chefs were busy throughout the morning cooking their version of the hot chicken treat. Visitors could pay $10 for the privilege of sampling the cooks’ wings. Those who chose to participate could vote on their favorite batch of wings.
The Ponchatoula Kiwanis Club sold its traditional Strawberry Festival Poster at its booth. The group, which has been sponsoring and selling the popular posters since the festival’s inception decades ago, is selling the 2020 poster that it was unable to sell last year when the festival was abruptly canceled. The group was also selling its festival T-shirts and other festival memorabilia.