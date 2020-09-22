WALKER — The mayor and members of the City Council learned at the Sept. 14 meeting that the city earned a positive audit for the 2019 fiscal year.
The audit also reflected an increase in total revenues of about $1.8 million for the year.
Trey Sanders, an accountant with the Hannis T. Bourgeois CPAs and Business Advisors firm who performed the audit, told the council that Walker has received a “clean” audit for many years and that the audit showed that the city did not have any “exceptions.”
He explained that a clean audit means that all transactions conducted by the city during 2019 were in accordance with auditing standards established by Louisiana. Exceptions in an audit indicate that accounting procedures were not properly followed.
Sanders said that this year’s audit was a few weeks late because of staffing challenges due to the coronavirus. However, he said, the city had been given an extension for filing the document with the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office.
Among the findings in the very lengthy report was this summation of financial activities in 2019: “Total revenues for the city were $19,292,682, with $13,264,284 derived from program revenues and grants; $5,139,278 from sales, franchise, and property taxes, occupational licenses and permits; $336,782 from interest and investment income; and the remaining $552,338 from other miscellaneous income. Total expenses for the city in 2019 were $16,045,042 leaving a $3,247,640 increase in net position.”
In a condensed statement of activities, the audit shows that in 2019 total revenues were $19,292,682 which was an increase over fiscal year 2018 when total revenues were listed at $17,482,349.
Sanders said that during the course of the audit the auditors did not identify any deficiencies in internal control that the auditors might consider to be material weaknesses.
The audit notes, “As part of obtaining reasonable assurance about whether the city’s financial statements are free from material misstatement, we (auditors) performed tests of its compliance with certain provisions of laws, regulations, contracts and grant agreements, noncompliance with which could have a direct and material effect on the determination of financial statement amounts. The results of our tests disclosed no instances of noncompliance or other matters that would be required to be reported under Government Auditing Standards.”
Sanders thanked the city’s Director of Finances Mike Cotton and his staff, and the employees in the Mayor’s Office, for their cooperation in completing the audit. Such audits are required by all public bodies in the state.
At the same meeting, the council heard a plea from Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks for support of renewal of the 1-cent sales tax that helps to underwrite the parish’s road and drainage projects and the parish jail. Ricks reminded those present that early voting in the election will be from Oct. 20-17, and the election will be held Nov. 3.
“This sales tax is our bread and butter. Renewal of this tax is critical for our operations. ... 75% of the tax money goes to improving our roads and drainage, and 25% goes toward the parish jail. The voters have renewed the tax twice already and if it passes once again, it will be on the books for the next 15 years,” Ricks said.
He said the parish has 73 employees in its Department of Public Works and another 13 who work at the jail.
“We have been good stewards of the money the taxpayers have given us, and we are trying our best to keep up with all the demands to keep our roads and drainage systems in good shape. We maintain 744 miles of roads, and that’s a huge responsibility. We need all the help we can get to renew this tax,” Ricks said.
The parish president said that $14.5 million were spent on just the roads and drainage last year.
“We hear complaints about the roads and drainage on a daily basis, and we try to answer those complaints as soon as possible and fix what needs fixing. We serve all the residents of the parish. We can only do this if the sales tax is renewed,” Ricks said.
“It is essential that we maintain our roads. Every time I see a school bus or emergency vehicles on the roads, I am reminded just how important our roads are. We have to keep up work on our roads that serve everyone in the parish. We must pass this tax to assure that we can keep up with the demands of maintaining our roads and drainage systems,” he said.
Walker Mayor Jimmy Watson said he supports the 1-cent sales tax and told Ricks that he would do what he can to encourage residents of Walker to go out and vote for the tax renewal.
In its final business of the evening, the council voted unanimously to promote PFC Kollin Cox, of the Walker Police Department, to corporal. Cox has been a police officer for more than two years and was a reserve officer before joining the force full time.