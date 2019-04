Southeastern Louisiana University hosted Tech Connect, its annual career fair for technology on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Subal Sapkota, right, a computer science major from Hammond, speaks with Meredith Meyers, a recruiter for CGI, a global information technology consulting, systems integration, outsourcing, and solutions company, about scheduling an onsite interview for career opportunities with the organization. A collaborative effort between the Office of Career Services and the Departments of Computer Science and Industrial and Engineering Technology, Tech Connect attracted more than 45 area employers looking to fill numerous positions in high-demand tech fields.