Holy Ghost Catholic School recently announced its students of the year. These students will compete at the diocesan level.
Noah Shirey, the fifth-grade recipient, is the son of Brian and Toni Shirey. Noah is an A student and is a member of the Gifted Resource class, according to a news release. He is an active member in Cub Scouts and participates as an usher at Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Kamryn Hecker, the eighth-grade recipient, is the daughter of Amanda Barrosse and Charles Hecker III. Kamryn is an A student and member of the Gifted Resource class. Kamryn is serving as the parliamentarian of the National Junior Honor Society. Around school, Kamryn is known for her roles as a key member of the school’s drama club Spirit of the Stage. She is a former choir member and toys with the ukulele for fun.