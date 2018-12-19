SOty.JPG

Holy Ghost Catholic School fifth-grader Noah Shirey and eighth-grader Kamryn Hecker are students of the year.

 Provided photo

Holy Ghost Catholic School recently announced its students of the year. These students will compete at the diocesan level.

Noah Shirey, the fifth-grade recipient, is the son of Brian and Toni Shirey. Noah is an A student and is a member of the Gifted Resource class, according to a news release. He is an active member in Cub Scouts and participates as an usher at Holy Ghost Catholic Church.

Kamryn Hecker, the eighth-grade recipient, is the daughter of Amanda Barrosse and Charles Hecker III. Kamryn is an A student and member of the Gifted Resource class. Kamryn is serving as the parliamentarian of the National Junior Honor Society. Around school, Kamryn is known for her roles as a key member of the school’s drama club Spirit of the Stage. She is a former choir member and toys with the ukulele for fun.

