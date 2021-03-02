Easter events
Many organizations are hosting Easter-themed events in March. Here's a sampling.
- The Southeastern Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker, is holding several March events, including an Easter Basket Drive for Foster Children. Tri-State Fostering will collect pre-assembled baskets for children in foster care through March 19. The center is a drop-off location. Upcoming classes include a spring cookie class March 11; Nonna’s Grand Designs soap and sugar scrub March 15; Cricut Basics on March 9; and yoga on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Visit southeastern.edu/livingston for information.
- My Community Cares is presenting a Spring Fling Family Fun event Saturday, March 6. The drive-thru event will have snacks, kids crafts and goodie bags. For people in ZIP code 70754, it will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Livingston Town Hall, 20550 Circle Drive; for 70785 it is noon to 1:30 p.m. at Southern Walker Baptist Church, 13719 Hammack Road, Denham Springs; and for 70726, it is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Healing Place Church, 569 Florida Ave. SW, Denham Springs.
- The Watson Famers Market is hosting pictures with the Easter Bunny from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 20. Kids crafts and more than 70 vendors are planned. Visit the market of Facebook.
Walker High meeting for new students
An informational meeting for incoming ninth graders at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 4 in the Walker High School gym. The meeting for parents and students will introduce administrators and school counselors. Information about the campus, student opportunities, diploma tracks and scheduling are among the topics to be introduced.
Candidate to speak at GOP meeting
The Livingston Parish Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Big Mike’s, 123 Aspen Square, Denham Springs. Claston Bernard, Republican candidate for the 2nd Congressional District will speak. Brandon Browning, of the podcast "The Livingston Thread," will also speak. The public is invited.
Tax help available through VITA
The Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center in Walker is offering free tax preparation services by the Internal Revenue Service through the Free Tax Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Appointments continue until April 8.
Make an appointment by calling (225) 923-2114 and pressing 33 or at cauwfreetaxes.as.me/schedule.php.
Another option is to drop off tax documents with a copy of the applicant’s and their spouse’s picture identifications, last year’s tax return and proof of Social Security number for the applicant, spouse and dependents.
Hazard Mitigation Plan survey
Livingston Parish and its partners are seeking community input for the 2021 Livingston Parish Hazard Mitigation Plan update.
Residents of Livingston Parish are asked to participate in a survey about public perceptions and opinion regarding natural hazards in the parish. Survey results will help with the plan. Visit the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/livingstonHM2021.