THURSDAY
Free Flu Shots: 3 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Feeding Young Minds: 5 p.m., South Branch Library.
Prime Time: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
LEGO Challenge: 5:30 p.m. Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Game Night for Adults: 6 p.m., South Branch Library.
Pirate Island: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
The Way of Water Exhibit: 10 a.m., Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummel St., Denham Springs. artslivingston.org.
SATURDAY
Livingston Founder's Day: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Circle Drive Park, Circle Drive, Livingston. There will be food, live bands, games, sno-balls, face painting, door prizes and raffles, as well as a variety of vendor booths.
SUNDAY
Carter House Open House: 2 p.m., Carter Plantation, 30325 Carter Cemetery Road, Springfield. During the tour, hear some of the history of the house as well as previous residents. Children under the age of 12 will be admitted free. Adults will be charged a fee of $5.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Wiggle Worms: 10 a.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Intermediate Excel: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This class will teach the student the basic features of Excel along with entering, sorting and computing data.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Flu Shots: 4 p.m., Main Branch Library.
Random Fandom TCG: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
Learn to Play Magic — The Gathering!: 6 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Hearth & Home Series — Botanical Soap-Making: 10 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Learn a new skill by making decorative soap filled with dried flowers, buds and essential oil.
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
After School: 2:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
Free Flu Shots: 4 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
SEPT. 27
Teen Reads — "Star Wars Cantina": 4:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
LEGO Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
Prime Time: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
Wild Crafts: 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.