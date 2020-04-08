HAMMOND — North Oaks Health System on April 1 deployed a team to the Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans to assist the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness with fit-testing N95 masks for 400 health care workers.
The health care workers who were fit-tested will be caring for recovering COVID-19 patients at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.
North Oaks nurses Elizabeth Malloy, Denise Jarreau, Mandy Michel and Tammy Scafidel were asked to share their fit-testing expertise by Dawson Primes, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for Tangipahoa Parish.
Fit-testing ensures that the mask forms an adequate seal with the user’s face to provide the intended protection.