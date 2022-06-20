Live Oak Church in Watson partnered with Connect Camps to bring a one-week day camp experience to the Watson community earlier this month.
A group of 26 trained college students spent time teaching the children in the community sports, including archery, and in a science lab. Also offered were epic eats and opportunities to get messy, tumble, dance, build it up and much more. Camp was filled with nonstop fun, engaging activities and daily faith-based lessons, a news release said.
Hundreds of students experienced the perfect start to summer. Live Oak United Methodist Church, on the corner of La. 16 and La. 1019 in Watson, partnered with Connect Camps to bring the camp experience to students that have completed kindergarten through eighth grade.
Campers from Watson and the surrounding communities filled the halls of South Live Oak Elementary for a high-energy, high-impact week at one of only three locations in the Louisiana where kids can experience the magic of Connect Camps, the release said.
"Every parent wants their child to have a great summer, but finding high-quality local activities that you and your kids will love and can trust is difficult," the release said. "Connect Camps and Live Oak Church want the kids of our community to have a remarkable experience from the moment parents drop their child off until you pick them up at the end of the day."
With all the flash and fun, it could be easy to overlook the true purpose of Connect Camps at first, but you'll quickly notice that there is just as much below the surface of the packaging. "Live Oak Church exists to lead people into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ," the release said. "Similarly, Connect Camp exists to transform communities with the message of Jesus by connecting families with the local church through a remarkable summer day camp experience. Together, Live Oak Church and Connect Camps make sure every kid at Camp knows that God loves them, and they are important."