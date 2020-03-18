North Corbin Junior High 4-H members participated in Demonstration Day on March 5 at Doyle High School.
The members' demonstrations included “How to Tie-Dye T-shirts” by Cameron Thames and Kaylee Timonet; “How to Properly do Laundry" by Valerie Gautreaux and Summer Hilbun; “How to Plant Parsley” by Marley Scates and Logan Mansur; and “How to Teach Your Dog Tricks” by Natalie Almand and Oakleigh Jones.
Kaylee Timonet, Mackenzie Scanlan and Nylah Stewart participated in public speaking on the topic of their choice.
All demonstrations and speeches were judged, and winners will be announced at Achievement Day at Walker High School on March 27.