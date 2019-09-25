THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait

Lunch: Cheesy chicken spaghetti or red beans and rice (Throwback Menu)

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Sausage croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Personal pan pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, orange wedges

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit or cereal 

Lunch: Hamburger or cheeseburger, relish cup, fruit cup, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Glazed doughnut, fruit juice, tropical fruit 

Lunch: Chicken and sausage gumbo, steamed brown rice, potato salad, whole-wheat crackers, tropical fruit 

MONDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: French toast sticks or cereal 

Lunch: Breaded chicken strips, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttermilk biscuit, green peas, diced pears, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Southern-style grits, sausage links, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits

Lunch: Barbecue on bun, baked beans, potato salad, creamy coleslaw, pineapple tidbits, roll

TUESDAY

Livingston Parish

Lunch: Korean beef, steamed rice, carrot cup, ranch dip, steamed broccoli, chocolate chip cookie, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Mini pancaked, fruit juice, apple slices

Lunch: Chicken tenders, cheesy potatoes, steamed broccoli, roll, apple slices 

WEDNESDAY

Livingston Parish

Lunch: Shrimp poppers, mac and cheese, roll, greens beans, spinach salad, ranch dressing, pears, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, chilled peaches

Lunch: Jambalaya, steamed cabbage, candied yams, French bread, chilled peaches 

OCT. 3

Livingston Parish

Lunch: Chicken fajitas, salsa, refried beans, taco salad cup, Juice Rush, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Canadian bacon, egg and cheese croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Taco soup, tortilla chips, shredded cheese, salad with dressing, orange wedges, royal brownie

