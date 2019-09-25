THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Cheesy chicken spaghetti or red beans and rice (Throwback Menu)
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Sausage croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: Personal pan pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, orange wedges
FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Chicken biscuit or cereal
Lunch: Hamburger or cheeseburger, relish cup, fruit cup, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Glazed doughnut, fruit juice, tropical fruit
Lunch: Chicken and sausage gumbo, steamed brown rice, potato salad, whole-wheat crackers, tropical fruit
MONDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: French toast sticks or cereal
Lunch: Breaded chicken strips, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttermilk biscuit, green peas, diced pears, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Southern-style grits, sausage links, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits
Lunch: Barbecue on bun, baked beans, potato salad, creamy coleslaw, pineapple tidbits, roll
TUESDAY
Livingston Parish
Lunch: Korean beef, steamed rice, carrot cup, ranch dip, steamed broccoli, chocolate chip cookie, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Mini pancaked, fruit juice, apple slices
Lunch: Chicken tenders, cheesy potatoes, steamed broccoli, roll, apple slices
WEDNESDAY
Livingston Parish
Lunch: Shrimp poppers, mac and cheese, roll, greens beans, spinach salad, ranch dressing, pears, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, chilled peaches
Lunch: Jambalaya, steamed cabbage, candied yams, French bread, chilled peaches
OCT. 3
Livingston Parish
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, salsa, refried beans, taco salad cup, Juice Rush, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Canadian bacon, egg and cheese croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: Taco soup, tortilla chips, shredded cheese, salad with dressing, orange wedges, royal brownie