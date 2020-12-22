HAMMOND — Ponchatoula native Matthew Bruhn has joined North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center in Hammond as a physician assistant.
Certified by the American Academy of Physician Assistants, Bruhn will work alongside fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon Vince Lands, M.D. As an orthopaedic traumatologist, Lands specializes in complex trauma care and joint replacement surgeries.
“Matthew is energetic and compassionate, with a true love for medicine,” Lands said. “He’s ready to take on any challenge, and I am excited to have the opportunity to grow our practice together.”
Physician assistants are nationally certified, state-licensed medical professionals who practice on medical teams under the supervision of a physician. Physician assistants are qualified to assist in surgery, take medical histories, conduct physical exams, diagnose and treat illnesses, order and interpret tests, develop treatment plans, offer preventive care counseling, write prescriptions and do rounds for hospitalized patients.
After graduating cum laude from Southeastern Louisiana University with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences, Bruhn earned a master’s degree in physician assistant studies through Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. While at Lincoln Memorial University, he volunteered his time and expertise to the Rural Health Aid program of Brock Hughes Medical Center in Wytheville, Virginia. He also assisted with disaster cleanup in LaFollette, Tennessee.
As part of his physician assistant training, Bruhn participated in various clinical rotations at medical centers across the U.S. He completed rotations in behavioral medicine, cardiovascular surgery, emergency medicine, general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, and pediatrics, but it was orthopaedics that resonated with him.
Bruhn said, “I love the challenge of identifying the body mechanics behind each patient’s orthopaedic concern. Every patient deserves to feel comfortable and confident in my care and be treated with the utmost respect and highest standard of care possible.”
Before becoming a physician assistant, Bruhn worked for nine years in the Hammond-Ponchatoula area as a certified pharmacy technician.