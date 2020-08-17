As thousands of students, teachers and staff return to schools across Louisiana, many administrators are grappling with how to keep surfaces sanitized in the safest, most cost-efficient and effective way.

Many districts are using a product called Halt, which is listed on the Environmental Protection Agency’s pesticide registry and has caused concern among some parents and teachers who worry whether it’s safe to be around as often as they are.

Halt is self-described as a hospital-grade, one-step cleaner, bacteriacidal, virucidal, mildewcidal, fungicidal and disinfectant.

Livingston Parish schools, which was one of the first districts to return in-person on Aug. 7, has been using the product to clean buses and school buildings between routes and classes. Across the Atchafalya Basin, Lafayette Parish is planning to use the product when its kids return to school next month, but officials received some pushback at a recent school board meeting when a teacher said she had an allergic reaction while using it to clean her classroom, and another said teachers were instructed the product is harmful and should be kept away from children.

Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain said Halt and similar products are safe if used correctly. The pesticide label on disinfectants is very common, he said, and it’s likely that at-home cleaning products could also be on the pesticide register.

“As long as you follow the label directions and use it appropriately, it’s very safe,” he said. “If you look at what your options are, the utilization of Clorox for example: Clorox will literally destroy surfaces and it can be pretty harsh from just being around it too much … but if you mix one part Clorox and five parts water, you use it around the home for general cleaning.”

Livingston Parish Public Schools’ disinfecting procedures document says Halt is being used daily between bus routes and is to be sprayed by the driver, who should be wearing splash goggles and gloves while doing so.

One of the concerns Lafayette parents and staff had was that Halt's manufacturer says it takes 10 minutes of the product being wet on a surface to be effective, and teachers only have five minutes between classes. Lafayette's disinfectant procedures tell bus drivers to use Halt for five minutes between buses.

The same product is used weekly in a fogger to clean the Livingston's buses and campuses, during which the person applying the cleaner needs to wear goggles, gloves and a mask.

A product called Bioesque is used in classrooms between classes, and is sprayed on a paper towel and rubbed onto all frequently touched surfaces. No personal protective equipment is needed for that product, according to Livingston school system's documents.

Department of Agriculture crews inspected Livingston Parish School’s use of Halt on Aug. 10 and deemed it safe as a disinfectant agent.

Strain said the department has a memorandum of understanding with the EPA to carry out inspections when chemicals are utilized, which could mean anything from pest control spray licensing to school inspections and crop inspections.

The safety data sheet for Halt says it is a skin irritant and causes serious eye damage, and has similar warnings to the data sheet for Clorox bleach, for example.

“The bottom line is everything needs to be disinfected and we need to use the safest product but also the most effective product,” Strain said, adding that Halt is on the EPA’s list of acceptable products to kill the coronavirus.