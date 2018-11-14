The board of aldermen in French Settlement is expected Thursday evening to appoint an interim police chief to replace Harry Brignac, who resigned two weeks ago after he was arrested for malfeasance in office.

Village Mayor Toni Guitrau said she plans to recommend businessman William Bliss.

Bliss served as interim chief in 2017, after the Louisiana Board of Ethics sued Brignac for failing to file his financial disclosures. The suit led Brignac to retire from office, but he ran again in 2017 after paying the required fines.

"(Bliss is) a business man, but he’s familiar with the administrative part of running the police (department)," Guitrau said. "He did this for us for five months, and he did excellent."

Guitrau said she is also recommending Bliss because he does not intend to run for the office.

“I don't want to be involved in the election, to say I am leaning one way or the other,” Guitrau said.

Guitrau said the board of aldermen will have to vote on the appointment.

The mayor said she will recommend holding an election for a new chief in October 2019, when the village can piggyback on the gubernatorial primary.

The village of French Settlement has been without a police chief since Chief Harry Brignac submitted his resignation on Oct. 31. Brignac was arrested the day prior for allowing his wife, Tammy, to drive a police unit while she was prohibited, as a condition of her probation, from driving.

Brignac was also indicted on a felony malfeasance charge in August, after he was accused of charging fuel for his personal vehicle on a village credit card. An attorney for Brignac claimed he made a mistake and used the wrong card.