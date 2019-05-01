A 50-year-old man driving westbound on La. 442 died in one-car crash in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, State Police said.
Authorities said they believe David Contreras-Nieves, of Holden, was impaired when his 2005 Nissan Sentra ran off the road and overturned in the ditch east of La. 1036 about 10:30 p.m
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from the vehicle, State Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office.
Impairment is suspected as a factor in the crash, State Police said, and a toxicology sample taken from the driver has been sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.