WALKER — Utilizing an oversized pair of scissors, Mayor Jimmy Watson executed a quick snip to cut the traditional ribbon signaling the opening of the long awaited new Walker City Hall on Aydell Lane near the city’s busiest intersection.
A large crowd gathered in front of the three-story building Friday, May 14, to witness the ceremony conducted under sunny, blue skies. Elected officials from throughout Livingston Parish were among the area residents who turned out to tour the new building, which will replace the former one-story City Hall that has served the city for more than six decades.
In his remarks to the crowd prior to the ribbon-cutting, Watson recognized a long list of public officials who have served the city. The mayor briefly traced the history of Walker, a community that has grown from a village to a city since its founding 112 years ago.
Watson said former mayors, City Council members, School Board members and school administrators, and Livingston Parish officials all played a role in the development of the city. He said the new City Hall represents the culmination of many years of growth in Walker.
Watson, who served as a school board member for many years, placed emphasis on the Livingston Parish School System and the role that the schools have played in the growth of the parish’s population.
Watson said the expansive new City Hall was built without utilizing tax money or bonds. The $6.5 million facility was financed through funds derived from Walker’s extensive natural gas supply system that stretches far beyond the city limits.
The mayor said many months of planning went into the new City Hall, including the decision to add a third floor to the building to accommodate future growth. In the meantime, the third floor will be leased to business concerns and the funds derived from those leases will help pay for the building. Watson said that clients have already been secured for the third floor.
The site of the new city hall has historical significance for the city, Watson said, explaining that the property was originally developed by one of the city’s pioneers, Michael Milton, in 1853. Milton family descendants recently located a large bell that was used on the original development and that bell was donated to the city. The Milton Bell now hangs in a case in the lobby of the new city hall.
The new city hall will consolidate all of the administrative offices of the city. Included in the building are offices for the mayor, chief of staff, city finance director, utilities personnel, building inspector, purchasing staff, human resources personnel, city permit workers, clerk of court, the city attorney and judge. About 36 city employees will be conducting city business in the building.
People doing business with the city can utilize either a drive-up station or can conduct business inside the building. A large generator was installed outside the building to assure that city business can be conducted in the event of loss of power.
The former city hall on nearby Florida Boulevard will be converted into headquarters for the Walker Police Department.
The building, which contains approximately 26,000 square feet, can be accessed from two main points with the main entrance on the north side of building. A large foyer will greet those visiting the City Hall after they pass through the main entrance. The City Council meeting room at the end of the foyer will double as the city court. From the outset of the planning for the building, Watson and council members repeatedly stated that the building was designed to serve the city for at least the next 50 years.