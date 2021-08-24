The Livingston Parish Library has many events at its various branches. Registration is required by phone at the specific branch or online at www.mylpl.info.
Storytimes
Main Branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield Branch, South Branch and Watson Branch
Storytime (Babies to age 5), every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
Baby & Toddler Storytime (Babies to age 2), every Monday and Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
In-Person Branch Events
Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160
Sept. 2 at 5:30 p.m.: Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (Ages 12-18). Put puzzle-solving and communication skills to the test as attendees race to defuse “bombs” before time runs out.
Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.: “I Wish I Knew …” Series: Handcrafting Beaded Jewelry for Beginners (Ages 18 and up). Livingston Arts Council Artist of the Year and jewelry designer Cherie Breaux will teach beginner beading techniques.
Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m.: Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5). Program for children and their caregivers.
Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m.: International Dot Celebration (Ages 2-11). Make Kandinsky-inspired artwork in celebration of International Dot Day.
Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.: Nail Polish Marble Art (Ages 8-11)
Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.: Book Club (Ages 18 and up). The Main Branch Adult Book Club reads both fiction and nonfiction that is interesting in our modern world.
Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130
Sept. 2, 16, 30 at 10:30 a.m.: Understanding Alternative Therapies (Ages 18+). Explore and gain better understanding of alternative methods to healing with instructor Roberta Hoppmeyer in this four-part workshop series. Note: No medical advice will be given nor is the instructor a medical professional. General information about known therapies will be shared along with suggestions on additional reading and research using library resources.
Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m.: “I Wish I Knew …” Series: Handcrafting Beaded Jewelry for Beginners (Ages 18 and up). Livingston Arts Council Artist of the Year and jewelry designer Cherie Breaux will teach beginner beading techniques.
Sept. 9 at 5:30 p.m.: Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (Ages 12-18).
Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.: International Dot Celebration (Ages 2-11). Make Kandinsky-inspired artwork in celebration of International Dot Day.
Sept. 21 at 6 p.m.: Craft a Fall Acorn (Ages 18 and up)
Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.: Spotlight Storytime: Cooking with Kids (Ages 3-8). Focuses on the multicultural story “Dumplings for Lili” by Melissa Iwai. All the grandmothers in the apartment building are making their favorite dumplings. Join Lili as she races up and down the stairs and around the world to collect the ingredients they need.
Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.: Book Club (Ages 18 and up). The Albany-Springfield Adult Book Club reads fiction, nonfiction, and biographies. Its mission is to read selections that help club members grow.
Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m. Nail Polish Marble Art (Ages 8-11)
Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130
Sept. 1 at 5 p.m.: Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18). Video games, board games, activities, crafts, snacks and more.
Sept. 2 at 5 p.m.: International Dot Celebration (Ages 2-11). Make Kandinsky-inspired artwork in celebration of International Dot Day.
Sept. 8 at 2 p.m.: Seaux Easy (Ages 18 and up). Bring your sewing machine for a sit-and-sew at the library. Every month will feature a different project easy enough to finish in two hours. In September, the project is a chenille potholder from soft flannel with fabric provided.
Sept. 8 at 5 p.m.: Phantom Masquerade Ball (Ages 12-18). Celebrate the 112th anniversary of Gaston Laroux’s “Phantom of the Opera.”
Sept. 13, 20, 27 at 9:45 a.m.: Book Babies (Ages 0-2). Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along.
Sept. 15 at 2 p.m.: Hooks & Loops Crochet Club (Ages 18 and up). New club at Denham Springs-Walker Branch. All experience levels are welcome. Beginners will learn to make a pot holder. All other levels can work on their own or join in on a group project. Hooks and yarn will be provided but bring your own if you’d like.
Sept. 15 at 5 p.m.: Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18). Board volunteers suggest programs teens would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for the young adult sections. Apply at the library today.
Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.” Book Club (Ages 18 and up)
Check out the variety of books it will be reading and discussing this fall; everything from dogs to Dickens.
Sept. 16 at 2 p.m.: Craft a Fall Acorn (Ages 18 and up)
Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.: STEM Superstars! (Ages 8-11)
Sept. 17 at 10:30 a.m.: Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. “I Wish I Knew …” Series: Handcrafting Beaded Jewelry for Beginners (Ages 18 and up). Livingston Arts Council Artist of the Year and jewelry designer Cherie Breaux will teach beginner beading techniques.
Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.: Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (Ages 12-18).
Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.: Pajama Storytime (Ages 0-8)
South Branch at (225) 686-4170
Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.: “I Wish I Knew …” Series: Handcrafting Beaded Jewelry for Beginners (Ages 18 and up). Livingston Arts Council Artist of the Year and jewelry designer Cherie Breaux will teach beginner beading techniques.
Sept. 7 at 10:30 a.m.: Joyful Reads (Ages 18 and up). Read a different inspirational book each month and join the group for coffee and discussion.
Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m.: Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18). Board volunteers suggest programs teens would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for the young adult sections.
Sept. 21 at 6 p.m.: Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (Ages 12-18)
Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m.: International Dot Celebration (Ages 2-11). Make Kandinsky-inspired artwork in celebration of International Dot Day.
Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m.: Bookies Book Club (Ages 18 and up). The South Branch Bookies motto is “Bet you’re going to like this next book!” Each month, this book club hosts a gathering with refreshments and sometimes even costumes based on the book they are reading.
Watson Branch Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180
Sept. 2 at 5:30 p.m.: Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18). Board volunteers suggest programs teens would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for the young adult sections. Apply at the library today.
Sept. 3 at 9:45 a.m.: Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.: Craft a Fall Acorn (Ages 18 and up)
Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.: Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club (Ages 18 and up). Read uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members.
Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.: Spine Tinglers Book Club (Ages 18 and up). Read fiction with a mystery and some suspense.
Sept. 16 at 5:30 p.m.: Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18). Video games, board games, activities, crafts, snacks, and more.
Sept. 17 at 10:30 a.m.: Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Sept. 17 at 1 p.m.: Craft a Fall Acorn (Ages 18 and up)
Sept. 21 at 6 p.m.: “I Wish I Knew …” Series: Handcrafting Beaded Jewelry for Beginners (Ages 18 and up). Livingston Arts Council Artist of the Year and jewelry designer Cherie Breaux will teach beginner beading techniques.
Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m.: Tween Hangout (Ages 8-11).
Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m.: Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (Ages 12-18).