High-profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump, best known for representing many recent victims of police brutality nationwide, is wading into an ongoing Livingston Parish child sex abuse case that advocates argue was mishandled from the start.

He issued a statement Wednesday on behalf of two Black teenage girls who accused John Mack of sexually abusing them as young children. Crump echoed the criticism of Louisiana activists, who claimed both child services investigators and law enforcement slow-walked the case because the Mack family is well known in the Livingston area.

"It's beyond heartbreaking and horrifying to hear my client's stories of such extreme and long-term sexual abuse at [the] hands of wealthy white men, including accused rapist John Mack," Crump said in the statement. "We should all be outraged that their multiple cries for help to the appropriate state agencies went unanswered for years."

His comments came several weeks after a state legislative committee hearing in which state Sen. Katrina Jackson demanded a sweeping investigation into how various agencies have handled the case, including the Department of Child and Family Services and law enforcement.

A Jefferson Parish juvenile court judge also expressed concerns about how child services officials reported the case to law enforcement, and whether more disclosures should be made. That was after DCFS officials testified that their investigators had validated allegations of child sex abuse involving two underage sisters in May 2019 — more than two years before Mack, 75, was arrested on rape counts.

First, state troopers arrested Mack in September. He was booked into Jefferson Parish jail on a single count of misdemeanor sexual battery, then quickly released on bond. But a few weeks later, he was arrested again in Livingston Parish, this time on more serious counts: first-degree rape and sexual battery, both felonies.

Officials said both cases involved an underage victim. Mack is currently being held without bond in Livingston Parish jail.

"These agencies are responsible for these children's safety; instead they turned a blind eye and allowed them to suffer horrific abuse for years, as though their lives and their pain had no meaning," Crump said in the statement, noting he represents one of the sisters. "These young Black girls, these babies, were left without a voice."

Crump has become a household name in recent years following his involvement in many of the most high-profile police brutality cases from across the country, representing the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, among others. He also specializes in personal injury cases, environmental law and class action lawsuits, according to his website.

The criminal investigation against Mack was launched in 2019, but stalled for lack of evidence after he initially denied the allegations, Livingston Parish deputy Sgt. Darnell McAlister testified during an October hearing. She said detectives revisited the case earlier this year after a new witness account surfaced.

Meanwhile, Livingston Parish District Attorney Scott Perrilloux recused himself from the matter on Nov. 5, citing the "politically sensitive nature of the case." He was referencing claims from the Baton Rouge NAACP and others that justice could be compromised because of people in the Mack family who hold political positions: Namely, state Rep. Sherman Mack and his brother, Livingston Parish Councilman Shane Mack — nephews of John Mack who described a very distant relationship with their uncle.

That was after the Baton Rouge NAACP circulated a memo accusing state officials and law enforcement agencies of slow-walking their investigations to protect the Mack family.

However, both Sherman Mack and Shane Mack said they had not spoken to John Mack in about a decade. If their uncle is guilty of the counts against him, the brothers said, he should pay for his crimes.

During a hearing last month in Jefferson Parish juvenile court, child services officials discussed their investigation, including allegations that Mack helped organize "sex parties."

In written statements provided to child services officials earlier this year, the victim accused Mack of molesting her and her sister between the ages of 6 and 13. He forced the girls to perform various sex acts, she wrote.

She said he also made them "have sex with other men and let them touch us and then he got paid." Mack told the girls "everything was a game" and threatened their lives for telling anyone else about the game, the victim wrote.

Her older sister made similar allegations during a 2014 forensic interview, describing a "game of sex," according to an August email written by a staff member of the Child Advocacy Center in Hammond.

"What we are uncovering will shock the community," Crump said. "We will not rest until all the facts are known and full justice is done."