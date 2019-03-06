Activities pick up steam
Mardi Gras has gone, but lots of activities are on the schedule. If you would like to promote your event, send the information to livingston@theadvocate.com.
A look back
Pioneer Day will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 16 at Train Station Park in Denham Springs. Watch a grist mill or chair caning; see honeybees at work; or purchase items including soaps, bird feeders and antique doors. Food for purchase will include kettle corn and jambalaya. Visit facebook.com/events/1657103521102784/ for information.
'Steel Magnolias' on stage
The Spotlight Theater Players will present "Steel Magnolias" at 7 p.m. March 28-30 with a 2 p.m. matinee on March 30 at Old South Jamboree, 9554 Florida Blvd., Walker. Tickets are $15, available at www.stpds.com. The group has received nonprofit status and welcomes in-kind or monetary donations as well as volunteers. Call Robert Reynolds at (225) 315-3776 for information.
Help for parents of students
The Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker, has two events in March to help parents.
At 6 p.m. March 16, parents of third- through eighth-graders can attend a session providing information on changes to the LEAP Assessment. Sessions will consider what the various test sections look like and how they work. The workshop is for adults. A practice test book will be given to attendees. Seating is limited. Contact Jennifer Rabalais at jennifer.rabalais@lpsb.org or (225) 667-1098 to reserve a seat.
From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 28, the Spring Fling Open House will be held to highlight special education services and area agencies. For questions, contact Sandy Morgan at sandra.morgan@lpsb.org or (225) 667-1098. Reservations are not needed for the event.
Library offers tax help
The Livingston Parish Library is offering free tax preparation for qualifying patrons through a program co-sponsored by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the Internal Revenue Service. VITA Tax Prep offers free tax preparation for participants with low to moderate incomes for 2018. Visit mylpl.info/tax-prep/ for details.
AARP Defensive Driving class planned
An AARP 55 Alive Defensive Driving class will be held for seniors from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 26 at the Livingston Council on Aging, 949 Government Drive, Denham Springs. The cost of the class will be $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Call Sheri at (225) 664-0664 or (225) 664-9343 for information.
Save the date
- The Livingston Parish Talented Music Program Walker Area will present "Into the Music and Into the Woods Jr." at 6:30 p.m. March 21 and March 23 at Suma Hall Theater.
- The Automotive Class at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center is holding its fifth annual car show on March 23 in Walker.
- The Rotary Club of Livingston Parish Superhero 5K Run is April 6. Visit facebook.com/events/227369378194659/ for information.
- Springfest in the Antiques Village is April 27. Booths are going fast.
- A free Cajun Country Jam featuring Shenandoah and many other artists will be May 4 in downtown Denham Springs.
- Girls Night Out is May 10 in the Denham Springs Antique Village, featuring dinner, door prizes and gifts and sales. Tickets are $30 plus tax and are on sale. The event sells out. Call 225) 791-1116 or visit 215 N. Range Ave.