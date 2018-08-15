DENHAM SPRINGS — Pelican State Credit Union hosted its 15th annual Free Kids Bike Race on July 21 with 75 kids, 18 sponsors and 26 Pelican team members, making it the credit union's largest bike race to date.
An officer from the Denham Springs Police Department led the group in warmup laps, setting pace with his motorcycle, a news release said. Kids ages 10-12 raced first, followed by ages 6-9 and under 5. Then parents raced on their children’s bikes as “Eye of the Tiger” rang out.
Other activities included refreshments, a bounce house, a firetruck, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT vehicle, balloon animals, face painting, goody bags and other giveaways from sponsors. Door prizes and goodies, including three Area 51 parties, adding up to $2,000 were given to parents and children.
The bike race began in 2004 as a passion project of a Pelican team member whose hobby was cycling, the release said. It has grown and become a summertime staple in the Denham Springs community.
The races have always been free. Many of Pelican’s Select Employer Group partners have become involved with the race by providing goody bag items, monetary donations, refreshments and entertainment at the event.
Pelican’s Denham Springs branch is at 145 Rushing Road. For information, call Denham Springs Branch Manager Amy Kennedy at (225) 408-6228.