"Socks!," a new book by Carmen Griffie Bankston, of Albany, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc.
The short story about socks, is told in a 30-page paperback, and is designed to make children laugh about a journey of socks and many parents can relate to the story. When you have kids, the socks are everywhere. But what happens when the kids grow up?
Griffie Bankston is married with one son. Her son, who was born with one arm, inspires her to try to find organizations and people that will build him up and help him to be a confident, strong person. She hopes to write and illustrate a story about him soon.
The retail price is $19.