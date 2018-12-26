Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two Louisiana men for alleged hunting violations Dec. 2 in Assumption Parish.
Agents cited Talbot Daniels, 18, of Baton Rouge, and Alex Mabile, 27, of Albany, for hunting wild quadrupeds during illegal hours. Agents also cited Talbot for hunting without a resident and big game licenses, failing to comply with deer tagging requirements, possession of an illegally taken deer, failing to comply with hunter education requirements and possession of an untagged deer.
Agents on patrol in the area observed the men using a light while actively hunting in a field near Labadieville about 2 a.m. Agents made contact with the men and found them in possession of two rifles, a six-point deer and a rabbit.
Agents seized one antlered deer, one rabbit and the two rifles.
Possession of an illegally taken deer brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Hunting wild quadrupeds during illegal hours and possession of an untagged deer carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. Failing to comply with deer tagging requirements carries a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail. Hunting without a basic season license, big game license and failure to comply with hunter education requirements each bring up to a $50 fine and 15 days in jail for each offense.
Daniels also may face civil restitution totaling up to $1,624 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.