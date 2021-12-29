The Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community club met Dec. 8, after completing its gift bag project for Southeast Advocates for Family Empowerment.
The activity was organized by WVFC’s Secretary Gloria Messenger. She met member Gwen Domiano on Nov. 16 to deliver 17 tote bags filled with toiletries and personal items to the SAFE Hammond office.
The Dec. 8 event served as the annual WVFC Christmas party luncheon and was held at Tope La Restaurant in Hammond.
Tangipahoa Parish Deputy Sheriff Susie Cambre, also known as “Deputy Susie,” was the special guest. After the meal, club members exchanged gifts.
WVFC is an all-volunteer arm of the LSU Agriculture Extension Services. There are two groups parishwide: Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community and Sunshine Ladies. Tangipahoa parish is one of 15 parishes that belong to the statewide organization, Louisiana Volunteers for Family and Community. Anyone wanting more information about the local groups can contact the Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community president, Marie Heck at (985) 634-9510.