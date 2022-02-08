Apply for Young Hispanic Leadership Program
The Young Hispanic Leadership of Americas Program this spring will be at the Livingston Center in Walker. The program is designed for full-time students of Hispanic heritage in grades 10-12 in Livingston Parish.
The application is in both English and Spanish to help students and parents. The application deadline is March 1. The students can either email the completed application to livingston@southeastern.edu or turn it into the school library.
Students accepted have:
- Been born in a Latin American country or have at least one parent from a Latin American country.
- Cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.
- Fluency in Spanish (preferred)
Application in English: https://tinyurl.com/5cxz6cjt
Application in Spanish: https://tinyurl.com/2s4744zb
It's Carnival time
Parades planned in Livingston Parish include:
- Kroux of Barkus in Walker, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m.
- Krewe of Diversion, Feb. 19 at noon
- Krewe of Tickfaw, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.
- Krewe of Denham Springs, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m.
Rainbow trout delayed
Because winter weather caused hazardous road conditions near the hatchery, the rainbow trout stocking for Feb. 3 has been rescheduled to Feb. 8.
The Get Out and Fish! Program is stocking 17 sites in Louisiana with adult-size rainbow trout. The ponds at Sidney Hutchinson Park, 13750 Ball Park Road, Walker, and Zemurray Park, 400 S Oak St., Hammond, should be stocked by Feb. 8.
LDWF encourages anglers to keep their catch so the rainbow trout are harvested before temperatures rise.
Anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Licenses are available for purchase online at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/licenses-and-permits.
Other events
Booths at Spring Fest: The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is taking booth reservations for the Spring Fest, set for April 30. Call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.com.
Car show: The Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center will hold its annual Car Show fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 at 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. Spectator parking is at Northshore Community College, 11640 Burgess Ave. Activities include a bounce house, music, door prizes, $5 jambalaya, popcorn, face painting and pickles. To show a vehicle, the fee is $25 and registration is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and includes jambalaya. Visit carshowpro.com to preregister.