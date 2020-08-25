DENHAM SPRINGS — The city recently established a new alert system designed to quickly inform residents and visitors about events such as severe weather, fires, floods and law enforcement emergencies.
The new system will also let residents know about general announcements such as large-scale power outages or major infrastructure maintenance projects that might impede traffic flow in the city.
The DSAlert system will notify the public of what to do in an emergency through its preferred contact paths, cellphones, SMS (text), home telephone, email, apps and more. The system ensures real-time access to potentially lifesaving information.
The city has launched the DSAlert system in an effort to help keep residents, businesses and others be better prepared and able to respond quickly and confidently to critical incidents, said Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry.
Landry said DSAlert is powered by Everbridge, a critical event management and unified emergency communications company.
“When the huge flood of August 2016 unexpectedly left much of our city under water, I had only been in office for a year-and-a-half," Landry said. "It was a real challenge for me to deal with something that came with so much shock and surprise. I realized at that time that the city needed to prepare for the future and to establish a protocol for dealing with disasters so that whomever became mayor would have a system and a plan that he or she could follow. Part of that plan was to start an alert system that the city could have in place and that would be available no matter who was in office.”
Landry said that when he and a team of city and community leaders participated in the Federal Emergency Management Agency-sponsored Emergency Management Institute in Virginia, they learned that an important aspect of emergency preparedness was to have a communications system that could rapidly alert residents about events that could be a potential threat to life and property.
Landry named Jason Populus, a 17-year veteran of the Denham Springs Fire Department and still a full-time fireman, as the emergency manager.
“When an emergency is declared, all the information goes straight to Jason, and he is responsible for getting the message out on the DSAlert system. He helped to establish the system and he knows how it works, so we will rely on him to fulfill this important position,” Landry said.
Mitch Droge, who is the secretary for the Denham Springs Fire Department and the city’s Civil Service Board, is a member of the team and is the DSAlert administrator. She will work with Populus to get the message out to the public as soon as possible in an emergency situation. The two are able to initiate an alert on a 24-hour-a-day basis, seven days a week.
Residents must register to be part of the DSAlert system and can enroll at www.cityofdenhamsprings.com/dsalert.html. Residents listed in the 911 database will be automatically subscribed to alerts by phone but DSAlert allows everyone to self-register and provide additional contact information.
Populus said registration is easy. "You can enroll online and it is also available with the Everbridge App and one can simply search the city of Denham Springs website. Information is available on those sites about registering for the DSAlert system.”
Populus said the system is very versatile and that it can be programmed to deliver an alert to a specific audience.
“For example,” he said, “suppose there is a fire at one of our schools. We could alert the parents of the students at that particular school that they should immediately make an effort to go pickup their children. We can target specific areas and specific populations. The system has tremendous promise to be a very important part of life in Denham Springs. With DSAlert, we can almost immediately be in contact with our citizens and be able to give them accurate, up-to-date information so that they can make wise, informed decisions.”
Landry added, “DSAlert delivers the information our residents want and the important alerts they need. From evacuations to major utility disruptions to neighborhood boil orders, this will be a critical tool to keep people informed and safe when it matters the most.”
A company description of Everbridge, the software that powers the DSAlert system, explains that Everbridge provides applications to keep people safe and businesses running. Everbridge’s platform sent more than 3.5 billion messages in 2019 and can reach more than 550 million people in more than 200 countries and territories.