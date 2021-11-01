Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Science and Technology, along with Workforce Talent Initiative, are sponsoring two Amazon Web Services Cloud Computing professional development workshops.
“AWS Cloud Foundations” and “AWS Cloud Data Analytics Foundations” will run simultaneously beginning Nov. 6 through Dec. 12.
“Southeastern’s College of Science and Technology is pleased to offer these courses at no cost as a community service to help prepare Louisiana’a workforce for current and future jobs in information technology,” said Workforce Talent Initiative Program Coordinator Paul Forbes.
Forbes said the AWS Cloud Foundations course prepares participants to sit for the certification exam in Cloud Foundations. The AWS Cloud Analytics Foundations course is an introductory version of the Data Analytics Specialty certification course.
“The course offered here serves as an introduction with hands-on analytics labs,” he said. “It does not prepare participants for the AWS Cloud Data Analytics Specialty certification exam. That course will be offered at a later date.”
It is not required for individuals to register for both courses; however, Forbes encourages those unfamiliar with AWS or cloud computing to do so. Registration is available on line at https://forms.gle/LRATCH03DeR11qveLA. The registration portal closes at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Information about the AWS courses can be found at the following links: https://aws.amazon.com/certification/certified-cloud-practitioner/ and https://aws.amazon.com/certification/certified-data-analytics-specialty/.
For more information, email Workforce Talent Initiative at wti@southeastern.edu.