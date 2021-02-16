The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is changing how hunting and fishing licenses are printed. Beginning March 15, licenses and tags will no longer be printed on durable stock paper. Instead, it will be printed on regular letter-size paper.
Wildlife and Fisheries is making the switch to eliminate aging hardware requirements associated with the traditional printed system.
Customers also may choose to have a digital copy of their license emailed to them. Simply ensure the license vendor has the email address recorded accurately on file, and the electronic license will be sent immediately after the purchase is complete. This can be saved to a smart device and used as proof of a valid license in the field. However, deer and turkey tags must be printed for use in the field.
Online, Wildlife and Fisheries listed reasons for the change:
"1. Many states across the US are streamlining the amount of hardware required at vendor locations and are moving to plain paper licenses.
"2. Some states are even moving to a 100% digital license; this provides a solution somewhere in the middle.
"3. By encouraging digital licenses and email addresses, a more efficient communication method with our license holders is possible (season changes, regulation changes, soliciting public input, etc.).
"4. The currently required hardware must be shipped, maintained and serviced at the retail vendors by a contractor. Additionally, it must be stored on the counter at each location. This presents an obstacle for many vendors wishing to sell licenses."