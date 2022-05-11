Patricia Ainsworth's fourth grade students at Independence Leadership Academy recently participated in a writing activity after receiving an invitation to join in the writer's race by Heights-Murray Elementary School in Pennsylvania.
The students wrote letters to other schools across America and to the President of the United States. Students learned valuable writing skills including letter-writing and addressing envelopes.
The students also sent Heights-Murray Elementary a copy of the book Sharon Philipson's class wrote earlier this year about the effects of Hurricane Ida on Independence.