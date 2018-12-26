A man wanted in connection to fatal shooting at a bar in Amite has turned himself in to police, according to a WAFB report.
Jerome Ricks, 33, of New Orleans, surrendered to police Christmas Day after a warrant was issued for Ricks on a second-degree murder allegation. Investigators warned that Ricks was armed and dangerous.
Ricks is accused of killing Larry Anthony Davis Sr., 50, after a fight at Mr. J's Lounge on Bennett Road in Amite late Sunday night or early Monday morning.
According to deputies, around midnight that night Ricks and Davis fought outside the bar. Ricks is accused of pulling out a handgun and shooting Davis before fleeing.
Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ricks had been released on parole on Oct. 29 after an armed robbery conviction. Deputies said he has an extensive criminal history, which include weapons and narcotics charges.
This story will be updated.