In the spirit of the start of a new school year, artwork containing a number, letter or word will be featured during the Arts Council of Livingston Parish's next exhibit. The "ABC's and 123s" exhibit, open to all juried artist members, will be on display from Aug. 2 through Sept. 25 at the Arts Council gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs.
An opening reception will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For information, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org.