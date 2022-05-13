Walker will not have to draw up new City Council district maps because it has been determined that the existing districts are equitable and existing apportionment satisfies population distribution following results of the 2020 census counts.
Following census counts mandated by the federal government every 10 years, many political entities have to redraw district lines to reflect population changes. However, after a study of the new population figures, it was determined that the existing districts are within the allowable population numbers.
At its May 9 meeting, the council adopted an ordinance to “acknowledge and declare the apportionment status of the current districting plan for the City of Walker.”
The ordinance reads in part, “the current districting plan of voting districts of the City of Walker has no substantial variation in the representation of the districts and is apportioned to be equitable and will continue its existing apportionment plan. This examination was done utilizing the population data from the 2020 federal decennial census.”
The city’s chief of staff, Jamie Etheridge, said Walker’s population had grown only slightly in the time since the last census was taken in 2010. Census figures for 2020 showed the city’s population to be 6,374, up 236 residents from the 2010 census count. He said all the districts were within the 5% variation in the number of residents in each district as required by law.
Residents of Walker elect five council members, three representing districts and two at-large. Currently filling those positions are David Clark, District 1; Eric Cook, District 2; and Gary Griffin, District 3. Richard Wales and Scarlett Major serve as at-large council members.
In other action, the council voted unanimously by resolution to purchase 18 acres of land in the 13000 block of Aydell Lane at a cost of approximately $750,000. The resolution notes, “it has been determined that it is in the city’s best interest to acquire this property for public purposes.” Etheridge said the land could be used as part of the city’s parks and recreation initiatives.
At the meeting’s outset, Mayor Jimmy Watson presented the keys to the cty and a city medallion to Cody Midboe, a student at Walker High School who recently won the Level 10, all-around title at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's boys gymnastics championship. Midboe won first place in the all-around, floor exercises, vault, pommel horse and rings and was second in parallel bars and high bar. Watson said that even though Midboe was the only member at the state meet representing Walker High School, the points he earned resulted in Walker High being ranked fifth in the state.
Continuing a series of introductions of city employees to the City Council that started with the January meeting, the spotlight for the May meeting was on three city departments: purchasing, clerk of court and parks and recreation.
In introducing Dee-Dee Ockman, director of purchasing, Etheridge said she has been an employee since 2018. "She is a team player who has filled a number of positions and she is a an important part of the city’s management team," he said. "In addition to purchasing, she is responsible for accounts receivable and has other responsibilities.”
Janice Valenti, the clerk of court since 2020, has been a city employee since 2005. Since starting her career with the city, she has served as the billing supervisor in the utilities department, where she was responsible for connections and disconnects. Etheridge said in that capacity she became familiar with all aspects involved with city utilities. “She is a hard, dedicated worker and is a great asset to our city," Etheridge said.
Representing parks and recreation was the new director, Randy Albarez, who was hired earlier this year. Etheridge said Albarez was chosen to lead parks and recreation on the basis of his many years of experience gained working with parks and recreation in different communities. Albarez has been a longtime member of the Louisiana Recreation and Parks Association and has served that group as its president.
“Randy has hit the ground running and has already started exploring new ways we can serve the people. He is a team player and we are looking forward to great things under his leadership,” Etheridge said.