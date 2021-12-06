Lindsey Lee says she lived in the Acadian Trace subdivision in Albany for almost a decade without worrying much about flooding — but then the new houses were built.
A developer bought about 80 lots in 2019 and started elevating them by two feet to put houses on them, leaving her own home in a gully. Now, when it rains, she says the water flows into the street and down onto her property, pooling in her yard, seeping into her garage and sometimes through her front door.
She and her 13-year-old daughter are on edge every time it rains, reminded of the 2016 flood that devastated so many Livingston Parish homes.
"It's just nerve-wracking," Lee said.
Lee is one of a dozen residents in the neighborhood who have filed a lawsuit in federal court against developer D.R. Horton, its Gulf Coast subsidiary, the Livingston Parish Council and various Acadian Trace homeowners, among others.
The plaintiffs all live in homes built before D.R. Horton took over the subdivision and started constructing new houses. Raising those homes, they argue, violated parish ordinances.
The drainage changes "have caused sewage and other untreated water to intrude into plaintiffs’ homes, causing damage to the property along with health concerns for plaintiffs and their minor children," according to the lawsuit.
"You can see when driving around the subdivision that sandbags are always stacked and ready to block the flow of water," Lee said.
Even after D.R. Horton learned of the drainage concerns, the company failed to take adequate steps to correct the issue, the lawsuit says.
D.R. Horton, a national homebuilder whose website says it has properties "from New Jersey to Hawaii," has faced complaints of faulty building practices and drainage problems across the country.
The plaintiffs argue that the company avoids land restrictions, such as drainage regulations and construction laws, so it can builds more houses on the cheap.
Jack Whitehead Jr., attorney for the plaintiffs, said the company only cares about "their bottom line."
"Historically, D.R. Horton is known for always asking for waivers and changes — they ask for forgiveness rather than permission all the time," he said. "They're notorious."
As a result of these practices, the lawsuit alleges that the developer violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, better known as RICO.
An attorney representing D.R. Horton did not return a request for comment. The developer has filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing the plaintiffs fail to state a claim that falls under RICO.
When the developer changed the drainage flow, impacting the lower-lying lots, the lawsuit alleges that the developer broke parish law. As a result, the Livingston Parish Council was cited in the lawsuit for approving the faulty drainage plans and failing to ensure D.R. Horton complied with parish ordinances after the council was alerted to water flow problems.
"Plaintiffs have suffered loss of property value, emotional and physical damages, as well as a loss of confidence that the Parish can protect its citizens," the lawsuit says.
Christopher Moody, attorney for the Livingston Parish Council, denied "it was any action of the parish that would cause [the plaintiffs] to be any worse off than before." However, he noted that the parish is "sensitive to the concerns and the situation these residents are facing."
"They’re not alone battling drainage issues in Livingston Parish," he said. "But this one looks like it might have been made worse by the actions of the co-defendant (D.R. Horton). We’d like to find a solution that makes sense for them too and cooperate as much as we can to get the case resolved."
The lawsuit was up for a closed-door discussion in the parish council meeting right before Thanksgiving, but the item was deferred without comment.
A larger problem
Complaints about drainage and residential flooding are common in the parish, particularly for those who suffered the brunt of the 2016 flood. Parish growth has surged in the last decade, bringing developers eager to build.
Until recently, Livingston had avoided major restrictions on what could be built where. The parish did not have significant zoning laws until a new ordinance was passed this August.
Some council members argue the lack of planning and regulation has hurt the parish. New construction brings more concrete and asphalt, which can worsen flooding.
While council members are hesitant to eschew development entirely, they have taken steps in recent months to tighten guidelines for developers. The most recent — and contentious — debate has been over whether to impose a one-time fee on developers for new projects to fund off-site drainage.
District 9 Council member Shane Mack, who represents the Acadian Trace Subdivision, has been a key proponent of these drainage impact fees. Other council members have pushed for a taxing district that would establish a recurring source of money to improve drainage.
"I’m okay with things staying just like they are, and not growing anymore," he said. "But I’m okay with good growth too. If others want to come to Livingston Parish because it has such a good school system, because it’s safe...I’m not going to hold them out and discriminate against the developer."
He stressed the need for various parties — including developers — to work together as a team to come up with solutions that create sustainable growth.
"The alternative is a moratorium, and nobody wants that," Mack said. "Nobody wants to tell someone they can’t develop their property. But that’s the alternative."
Lindsey Lee, the lead plaintiff in the case, originally moved to the subdivision a decade ago to start a family. Despite the repeated flooding to her front yard, she still took the time this December to festoon her lawn with Christmas decorations, a Christian message of hope hung in the window.
But last few years have left her weary and anxious. When the lawsuit she has lent her name to concludes, she plans to take her daughter, pack up her home and leave Acadian Trace for good.