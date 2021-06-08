HAMMOND — Diabetes can increase risk of developing eye disease, but according to the American Diabetes Association, 95% of diabetes-related eye disease is preventable. Even if you or someone you know has experienced vision loss due to diabetes, it’s never too late to make positive changes, a news release said.
Join North Oaks Eye Care Clinic Optometrist Addie Smith, at 3 p.m., June 15, to learn about diabetes-related eye disease and maintaining vision health at a free group meeting sponsored by North Oaks Diabetes Education. Provider referrals are not necessary; seating is limited, and registration is required. Reserve a space at www.northoaks.org/classes or by calling (985) 243-9106.
The meeting will be held at North Oaks Diagnostic Center, 15837 Paul Vega, M.D., Drive, Hammond. COVID-19 safety measures applicable to health care settings will apply during the meeting as set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state of Louisiana.