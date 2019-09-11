Interventional Radiologist Sean Gipson has joined North Oaks Imaging Associates.
Gipson comes to North Oaks after completing a residency in diagnostic radiology and a fellowship in vascular interventional radiology through Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, which is a Level I Trauma Center, according to a news release.
He earned his medical degree at the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, where he volunteered at a student-run clinic providing care to the homeless, as well as Camp Tiger working with children with special needs, and Children’s Hospital organizing activities for cancer patients and their families.
Interventional radiologists use minimally invasive image-guided procedures to diagnose and treat diseases in nearly every organ system. In addition to aiding in diagnosis, these specialists can identify and correct vascular diseases. They also can deliver cancer treatments directly to tumors.
North Oaks Imaging Associates is a radiology group based at North Oaks Medical Center, at 15790 Paul Vega, M.D., Drive, Hammond.