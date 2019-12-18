The Livingston Parish Library offers many resources to help residents fill up time off from school and work.
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed Dec. 24-26 for Christmas and Dec. 31-Jan. 1 for New Year’s.
In December, the library's art galleries and other displays will include:
- Albany-Springfield Branch: The gallery and display cases will have Food Photography and Quilts by Kristine Stone & Bonnie Stone
- Denham Springs-Walker Branch: The gallery and display cases will have staff Christmas displays.
- Main Branch in Livingston: The art gallery will have art by Roberta Loflin.
- South Branch: The art gallery will have watercolors of Louisiana birds and flowers by Joette LeBlanc, and the display cases will feature work from the Baton Rouge Woodcarvers Association.
Other things the library offers include:
Idea Lab: The Idea Lab, located at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch, has the equipment and knowledgeable staff to help bring your ideas to life. For hours and contact information, visit mylpl.info/idealab.
Books: LPL has added dozens of new Christmas titles for all ages this year. Stop by your branch or check out the online catalog to pick out some books.
Culinary Kits: Want to impress your friends and family with an awesome specialty cake or dessert? Check out the pans in the new culinary kit collection.
Travel Boredom Busters: Traveling for the holidays? Take the internet with you. Mobile Wi-Fi hotspots are available for checkout at all branches. For portable entertainment options, check out Playaway product collection, which include audiobooks, Playaway Views and Launchpads for all ages.
Electronic Resources: Creativebug, available with a library card, offers craft and gift ideas and step-by-step tutorials. A to Z World Food offers food culture and recipes from around the world. Hoopla has hundreds of Christmas music and movie selections, available on hoopla’s mobile app 24/7.
Learn about these and other library resources at www.mylpl.info