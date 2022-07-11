How important is it for a talented athlete to have a chance to excel in more than one sport? If you are Denham Springs High quarterback Reese Mooney, it's important enough to make you spurn a commitment to play at Vanderbilt in favor of one at lesser-known Liberty University.
Mooney committed to the Vanderbilt football team in November with the intention of playing baseball, as well. As the months passed, Mooney realized his chances of playing baseball for the Commodores, who had more than a dozen players enter the transfer portal after a season-ending loss in the NCAA Corvallis Regional, were uncertain.
In May, a week after decommitting from Vanderbilt, Mooney took an unofficial recruiting visit to Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, and all of the pieces fit. From a chance to play quarterback under the tutelage of former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze to a spot on the Flames baseball team, the opportunities were what Mooney was looking for.
Ranked as the No. 22 prospect in Louisiana by 247Sports, Mooney fielded more than 30 scholarship offers, including from Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Kentucky and Ole Miss of the SEC.
DENHAM SPRINGS FACILITY UPDATES
GeoSurfaces, the sports surfacing company located in St. Gabriel, recently posted updated photos of the athletic facilities renovation at Denham Springs High.
The Denham Springs softball and baseball fields are both nearing completion, with the playing surfaces and bullpens already in place. Dugouts, grandstands and press box locations should be completed in plenty of time as the Yellow Jackets prepare to play home games on campus next season, signaling the end of their longtime affiliation with North Park.
At the football field, the underlayment was still being installed and the outer running track had not been started. Still, it was an impressive view of the field’s new orientation that will feature a west side press box.
TRACK AND FIELD MOVES
Former Walker High standout Michael Rheams, who will begin his sixth season on the Southeastern Louisiana track and field coaching staff, has been named interim coach by the Lions. Former SLU head coach Corey Mistretta led the Lions to Southland Conference titles in men’s indoor track (2020) and men’s cross-country (2021) before stepping down in June.
At Live Oak, the Eagles will look to replace cross-country coach Travis Johnson. A Live Oak alumnus, Johnson is moving over to Central High where he will continue that role while also serving as head track and field coach.