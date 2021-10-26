Livingston Parish school leaders held a ceremony Oct. 19 to celebrate the completion of a $800,000 classroom addition at Seventh Ward Elementary.
The addition, which includes four classrooms, restroom facilities and storage, was fully constructed and opened with the start of school Aug. 11, but school officials had delayed the celebration to allow students to be in the building.
“At the start of school, we were busy moving our teachers and students into their classrooms. We wanted to allow some time for school to start and for the building to be in full use before we officially announced its completion,” said Superintendent Joe Murphy. He noted that construction on the building began in late March.
“I want to thank our school board members, and especially those representing the Denham Springs School District, for their continued support of efforts to upgrade and expand facilities to meet the needs of our students,” Murphy said.
Murphy told those attending the ceremony that many other construction projects are underway across the parish, including a new band room at French Settlement High School, a new cafeteria at Springfield High, ongoing improvements in Live Oak and new campuses for Denham Springs Elementary, Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High. At the same time, the district is exploring new schools in Albany and Walker.
“We don’t look like the Livingston Parish School System of old. We’re growing, expanding, improving, and becoming better at every level, in every community,” Murphy said.
Seventh Ward Elementary Principal Laura Dunlap said her school added pre-K classes and a new kindergarten class to the campus last school year. At the same time, the school has seen an increase in enrollment at the other grade levels.
Seventh Ward Elementary has 350 students enrolled in grades pre-K to fifth grade.
“The addition provides ample space to create a physical layout that allows for the ideal implementation of a variety of project-based learning, flexible seating and the ability to accommodate our current and future growth,” Dunlap said. She noted that the new classroom building is equipped with modern technology and wireless capability for students to use laptops and to engage in Internet-based activities.