Farmers, craft-makers and artisans will be on hand at local Tractor Supply Company stores on Saturday, Sept. 28, for farmers market events showcasing their talents and displaying homemade and homegrown goods.
The farmers markets will be open to the public, providing a platform for budding businesses in a fun, family-friendly setting.
Vendors can register at tractorsupply.com/farmersmarket or at their local store by Sept. 25. There is no cost for participation. All vendors participating must comply with state and local ordinances.