THURSDAY
LEGO Challenge: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Teen Anime Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
Winter Wonderland Crafts: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
100 Under 100 Exhibit: 10 a.m., The Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. Artists of various mediums will flood the gallery with 100 items priced under $100, as well as a few over, for the upcoming holiday shopping season. artslivingston.org.
FRIDAY
Live Petting Nativity: 5 p.m., Hebron Baptist Church, 24063 La. 16, Denham Springs. Bring the whole family to visit the animals and take your picture with them as we celebrate the reason for the season.
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (Closure): All Livingston Parish Library branches will be closed in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Regular operating hours will resume Dec. 27.
DEC. 27
LEGO Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
LPL Improv Group: 6 p.m., Main Branch Library.
ONGOING
Christmas in the Village: The city of Denham Springs will host several events in the Antique Village during the Christmas season. There also will be Christmas Caroling in the Village on Dec. 27. For more information, visit denhamspringsantiquedistrict.com.