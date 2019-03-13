Learn to care for your lawn
The LSU AgCenter will hold a lawn care class at 6 p.m. March 28 at the Livingston Parish Library’s Main Branch, 20390 Iowa St., Livingston. Horticulture Agent Mary Helen Ferguson will cover topics such as choosing and establishing turf grasses, fertilizing lawns, and managing common weeds, insects and diseases of turf. Contact the LSU AgCenter office in Livingston (225) 686-3020 or mhferguson@agcenter.lsu.edu to preregister, to get for information or to get on an e-mail list to learn about future events.
Wonders in art exhibit
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites everyone to visit its new exhibit, “The Wonders of the World,” in celebration of Earth Day. The exhibit will celebrate earth’s beauty through different mediums. Participants will be juried artists of the council.
The exhibit will opens April 3 and ends May 25. An opening reception will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. The artists will be present, and light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public. For information, call (225) 664-1168 or visit artslivingston.org.
A look back
Pioneer Day will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Train Station Park in Denham Springs. Watch a grist mill or chair caning; see honeybees at work; or purchase items including soaps, bird feeders and antique doors. Food for purchase will include kettle corn and jambalaya. Visit facebook.com/events/1657103521102784/ for information.
Photography classes
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish has scheduled parts 2 and 3 of The Fundamentals of Photography. The instructor is Adin Putnam. The classes are at the council gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. Each class is $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Space is limited, so register soon at artslivingston.org. For information, call (225) 664-1168 or visit the website.
Part 2, The Image, begins at 10 a.m. March 23 and will cover the basics of creating excellent images using the photography equipment you have. The majority of the class will be hands-on exercises taking photographs around the Denham Springs Antique District and near the arts council building, with some inside discussion. Bring a camera ready to shoot.
Part 3, The Process, is the final class in the series and will provide an introduction to processing and editing digital images and some of the major software packages used in photo editing. It begins at 10 a.m. April 20.
Tracks Through Time
Tracks Through Time, a gala benefiting Old City Hall Museum, will be held at 6 p.m. May 3 at Forrest Grove Plantation. It is hosted by Denham Springs Main Street. Visit denhamspringsmainstreet.org for information. Sponsors are needed. Tickets will be available soon.
'Steel Magnolias' on stage
The Spotlight Theater Players will present "Steel Magnolias" at 7 p.m. March 28-30 with a 2 p.m. matinee on March 30 at Old South Jamboree, 9554 Florida Blvd., Walker. Tickets are $15, available at www.stpds.com. The group has received nonprofit status and welcomes in-kind or monetary donations as well as volunteers. Call Robert Reynolds at (225) 315-3776 for information.