Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community selected Operation Christmas Child as its international project this year. While most of the organization’s projects are local, once a year the group chooses an international project, the group said in a news release.
Operation Christmas Child distributes shoeboxes full of toys, personal items and school supplies to children all over the world.
The two branches of TVFC, Sunshine Ladies and Wednesday Volunteers, presented 69 boxes to Beth Hiller, the regional chairman for Operation Christmas Child. Sunshine Ladies collected and assembled 53 boxes, and Wednesday Volunteers collected and assembled 16 boxes.
On Nov. 6, 10 members of Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community met at the home of Mitz Verberne for the monthly meeting. Hiller and Jamacia David, spokesperson for Project Christmas Child, attended.
David received a shoebox from the project when she was a child living in Guyana, South America. Hiller spoke about the program and the project’s host organization Samaritan’s Purse’s goal of bringing Christianity to children all over the world through the shoeboxes.
David, described how she felt as a child when she received her first shoe box from Project Christmas Child.
After a business meeting and a pot luck dinner, WVFC members began filling shoe boxes. Each member supplied a personalized card to put in the box she prepared.
Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family And Community is a community service organization serving the families of Tangipahoa Parish as a volunteer arm of LSU Ag Center Extension Service.
Sunshine Ladies meet at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month and Wednesday Volunteers meet on the first Wednesday. For information, email Council President Marie Heck at marie_heck@yahoo.com or call the Amite Extension office at (985) 748-5462 or visit tangivfc.com.