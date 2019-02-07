LIVINGSTON — Residents of Denham Springs and Walker will no longer need to drive halfway across the parish to cast an early vote for their preferred candidates and ballot measures.
A proposal OK'd Thursday night by the Livingston Parish Council will allow for the creation of a new early voting site at the Denham Springs-Walker library on U.S. 190. Officials said it will be ready in time for early voting in the May 4 election, when a controversial mosquito fee will headline the ballot in that area.
The council also approved preliminary plans for a controversial apartment complex and a 986-lot subdivision north of Walker.
On the early voting site, Clerk of Court Jason Harris noted before the meeting that "the (parish's) population base is Watson, Denham Springs and Walker.
"We're trying to make it easier for people on the west side to be able to vote, if they can't make it on election day," he added.
Harris said people for years been asking for this second early voting site. The parish found that when it offered early voting at Juban Crossing for the presidential election that followed the August 2016 flood, about two-thirds of early voters — 11,000 people — chose to vote there instead of in Livingston, he said.
Harris said offering early voting for the May election will allow parish officials to work out any kinks in advance of the major gubernatorial election in October.
The proposal received an enthusiastic and unanimous vote from all nine parish council members, who praised the added convenience and said they hope it will encourage more people to get out and vote.
"Anything to make it where more citizens get involved in voting is a good thing," said Walker-area council member Tracy Girlinghouse.
The cost of opening a new early voting site is between $25,000 to $30,000 because the parish needs to purchase new equipment, Harris said. Under a memorandum of understanding among the parish council, clerk of court, registrar of voters, and library board, the parish council will pay $8,000 with the clerk paying the rest.
Also Thursday night, the parish council voted 8-1 in favor of a preliminary plan for Starwood Knoll, a controversial apartment complex proposed south of Walker, reversing a thumbs down vote they gave at a meeting last month. Councilman Jeff Averett, whose district includes the complex, cast the lone opposing vote.
The 144-unit multi-family complex is being proposed by Garry Lewis, who has led developments in the Satsuma area, on nine acres off Bonnie Bleu Drive near the Woodland Crossing subdivision.
Residents of Woodland Crossing raised concerns last month, and again on Thursday night, that the new construction could worsen flooding in their area, cause traffic problems and lead to a drop in their home property values.
"There's one person who wants this, or two, but there’s over 1,000 who are against it and they fear for their properties," Richard Boudreau, an environmental engineer who lives in Woodland Crossing, told the council before the vote.
But the parish councilmen had been warned by their counsel at the last meeting that rejecting the plans, which required no waivers from local ordinances, could open them up to a lawsuit.
The councilmen also appeared receptive to changes offered by the developer's engineer, Billy Taylor, who showed new plans that include a main entrance on La. 447 instead of a narrow parish road.
Meanwhile, finding no opposition Thursday night was a 986-lot subdivision that is under construction north of Walker and that received unanimous approval for a revised site plan. The Whispering Springs neighborhood was first approved more than a decade ago but sat idle for many years until it was recently purchased by a new developer.
Council member Jeff Ard, whose district includes the mega-subdivision, said he recently took a drive through the subdivision and was pleased to see the improvements.
"When we took office this was a couple old ponds with some old beat up roads," Ard said. "I think it had become a mud riding track. What they’ve done is very, very nice for our parish."
In other business, the council approved:
- changes to last year's road overlay program, adding all of Bonnie Bleu Drive and Texas Street, as well as a section of South Satsuma Road.
- the $6.5 million road overlay program for 2019 for sections of 17 roads: Bull Road Run, Caraway Road, Carolyn Avenue, Cedar Street, Clinton Allen Road, Cottonwood Drive, Duff Road, Dutch Lane, Gum Swamp Road, Harris Road, Henry White Road, Herman Ernest Road, Jason Drive, North Doyle Road, Pine Street, South Satsuma Road and Swamp Drive.