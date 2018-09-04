A 39-year-old Livingston Parish man has been arrested for the second time in two months for stealing timber, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
The agency said in a news release that Derma Brent O'Neal, 20976 Nevada St., Livingston, agreed to harvest 20 acres of timber for a woman in Amite but did not pay her the full value.
The investigation showed O'Neal hauled 19 loads of hardwood timber from the landowner's property from December 2017 to June 2018 and sold it to sawmills in southeast Louisiana, the release says.
The timber was worth $7,340, and O'Neal owed the landowner $6,200, according to the release.
In July, he was accused of a similar scheme involving a piece of property in Holden.
O'Neal is being held in the Livingston Parish Detention Center in lieu of $60,000 bond.