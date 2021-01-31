Devin DuBois starts work every morning at 5, preparing lessons for her sixth-graders who learn in-person at Doyle High and her sixth- through eighth-grade students taking classes online through the Livingston School System’s virtual learning program.
With two sets of students learning English and Language Arts from her, DuBois usually doesn’t head home until 12 hours after she started her day. She says she’s happy to work the long hours as part of the system’s new virtual learning program aimed at lessening the load for Livingston teachers amid the coronavirus pandemic and improving the learning structure for students still taking all their courses online.
“I'm a helper, I like to alleviate others’ pain,” DuBois said, likening her work to Fred Rogers’ famous plea to "look for the helpers" during times of crisis. “When you see your coworkers hurting — because that’s what we see, we see our friends hurting from having so much on them — you want to take that away. You want to be the one that can be the helper in that situation.”
DuBois, who has worked for the system for five years, is one of 26 employees hired to run the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center Virtual Program that began operating at the beginning of the year. The program consolidates 350 kindergarten through eighth-grade students who have opted in to virtual-only learning due to a documented medical need because of the pandemic.
In the fall, those students were spread across the schools under the direct supervision of teachers, like DuBois, who had a vast majority of their students attending class in person five days a week after the state went to Phase 3 of its reopening plan. Those two groups of students, plus the needs of children temporarily attending class virtually because of a coronavirus quarantine, created a large workload for teachers around the parish, Superintendent Joe Murphy said.
“It presented tremendous challenges to our teachers to address the needs of all these different students in all these different categories,” Murphy said, noting that in-person students under temporary quarantine will continue to receive digital instruction from their regular teachers. “It put a tremendous strain on everybody, the teachers, the parents, the kids, the district, and yes, we went through some tumultuous times during that.”
The creation of the virtual program hasn’t been without its own challenges, said Kim Albin, principal of the program and the Literacy and Technology Center.
When Albin hired DuBois and the others on her staff for the virtual program in December, she told them to be flexible and expect changes as they work out the best practices for virtual learning.
“I wanted them to know that they’re fixing to walk on a journey with me, and we’re going into a new frontier,” Albin said. “We’re the pioneers. Things are not going to all work — we know that already. We know there’s going to be issues and errors and technology difficulties.”
While the virtual program has removed some of the burden of teachers working through the pandemic, during a Jan. 21 meeting the Livingston School Board also approved a $1,000 stipend for all of its full-time employees and additional COVID-19 sick days for employees exposed to the virus. While annual stipends are not uncommon for the system’s employees, Murphy said the $4.7 million commitment was imperative this year because of the pandemic.
“Morale has obviously been an issue this year, but I think the morale has been an issue on a lot of different fronts for a lot of different reasons,” Murphy said. “We all know the COVID pandemic is not confined to the schools, it is a community event. Many people have been impacted by COVID, and it has made our year very difficult. … We want to try to help our employees with everything we possibly can in this particular situation because it’s been so difficult on everyone.”
Since the state began tracking positive coronavirus cases in schools in October, the Livingston School System has reported 240 faculty and staff members and 598 students who have tested positive for the virus, according to Louisiana Department of Health Data. Those numbers represent the seventh-most students and ninth-most staff and faculty positive for the virus of the 64 parishes in the state, according to the data.
Mask usage, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends as a way to mitigate the spread of the virus and is required in Livingston schools, has been prevalent by teachers and staff, Murphy said. Maintaining social distance and “static groups” among students has proven to be the biggest challenge, he added.
Despite coronavirus numbers being high around the state, the system will continue working to keep its schools open for in-person instruction because it’s the “expectation” of the Livingston Parish community, said Murphy, who had his own “significant” bout with the virus in December. Murphy said his experience with the virus has given him additional empathy for his teachers in classrooms as he works to keep his schools open.
“Our employees have been so great because they always put the kids first, and it is such a wonderful thing to watch,” Murphy said. “Our employees take a back seat and make sure those kids are taken care of. Are there some who are not thrilled with the situation? Yes, there will always be some who are not quite thrilled, but generally, our employees are very, very happy our kids are in school, and it provides a bit of normalcy in an abnormal world.”
As Murphy eyes the eventual end of the pandemic and a return to normal instruction, one thing that will not change is the system’s emphasis on virtual learning.
“We believe that virtual learning will never go away again, and we have to make some adjustments in our parish to provide that virtual option,” Murphy said. “There are children who thrive in that setting. Why would we not want to offer one more opportunity for those children who may struggle in a traditional setting?”