Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Maj. Ben Ballard graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on June 7.
Only 1% of all law enforcement officers have the opportunity to attend the academy, a news release said.
During the 10-week program, Ballard received training in leadership, forensic science, physical fitness, public speaking and media relations.
"I am proud of him. Not only for what he has accomplished mentally and physically, but for the man he is and continues to be," Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said on Facebook. "Ben is a family man. He is the true meaning of loyalty and determination. And that is how he #serves & #protects as part of the & on behalf of our citizens! I am very proud for him."
Ballard ran the Yellow Brick Road course, the final test of the fitness challenge at the academy. The website, lawofficer.com/training/academy/famous-academy-yellow-brick-run-is-now-virtual, said the Yellow Brick Road is a 6.1-mile run through a hilly wooded trail built by the Marines. Yellow bricks were places as markers through the trail.
Participants climb walls, run through creeks, jump through simulated windows, scale rock faces with ropes, crawl under barbed wire in muddy water, maneuver across a cargo net and more, the release said.
Ballard carried a challenge coin that memorializes the 276th class on the course. He plans to give that coin to East Baton Rouge Dept. Nick Tullier.